(WAND) - A motion field by Governor JB Pritzker to have a lawsuit case against him be moved to Sangamon County has been denied, according to State Rep. Darren Bailey's attorney.
On Friday, the judge sided with State Rep Darren Bailey to keep the lawsuit in Clay County. Bailey said the judge ruled "significantly in our favor".
Gov. Pritzker field his motion to move the lawsuit to Sangamon County on Thursday after Bailey filed the new lawsuit on Wednesday. Rep. Bailey filed an objection to the change of venue motion Friday.
In the new lawsuit filed by Bailey, it contains a 2001 directive from then Attorney General Jim Ryan saying a governor cannot extend an emergency order beyond 30 days without legislative action. He said that information was not in the previous lawsuit.
Bailey does not believe Pritzker has the authority to grant an Illinois Emergency under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act.
In his objection to the transfer motion, Bailey's lawyer said Clay County is not an inconvenient forum. They said the request is, "for all intents and purposes Pritzker's motion for substitution of judge cloaked as a forum change for 'convenience.'"
They said Pritzker should not be allowed to, "forum shop for a favorable ear."
Bailey will file Motion for Summary Judgement on Monday. Pritzker must file his answers by Thursday.
The motion is expected to be heard on May 22 in Clay County at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.