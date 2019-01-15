URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The judge in the trial of Brendt Christensen, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Chinese UI scholar Yingying Zhang, has rejected motions to suppress evidence and dismiss the case.
Christensen's attorneys made the motions in the federal death penalty case, the News Gazette reports.
Six motions were denied.
Christensen is accused of kidnapping and killing Zhang. She was last seen on June 9, 2017, getting into his car near a bus stop on campus.
He was arrested June 30.
His trial is slated to begin in April in Peoria.
FBI agents said when they searched Christen's apartment on June 14, it was orderly. Christensen's then wife, Michelle Zortman, contradicted those statements, saying she was intimidated and startled by agents. She also said they began to search before she agreed to it.
The judge also denied to suppress recordings of Christensen that a girlfriend made in secret. She was directed to do so by federal agents, the News Gazette reports.
Christensen's lawyers said the girlfriend was mentally unstable and therefore unable to consent with the agent's directions to record him. The judge found she voluntarily participated.
Christensen's lawyers also wanted statements made to law enforcement, his girlfriend, and wife suppressed.
They said law enforcement should have backed off of questioning him for two weeks after he invoked his right to counsel on June 15.
The judge also denied motions to suppress Christensen's communications while he was in jail and a motion to declare the federal death penalty unconstitutional.