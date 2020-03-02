(WAND) – “Judge Judy’s” 25th season run will come to an end after this season, host Judy Sheindlin announced.
The news was set to be announced on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Sheindlin said the 2020-2021 season her show will be the last.
"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," Sheindlin told DeGeneres, according to Variety. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns."
Sheindlin told DeGeneres that she’s not ready to call it quits just yet. She said she’s working on show called “Judy Justice.” But didn’t share details on where the new show would air.
“Judge Judy” began in 1996 and has been the top syndicated show for 10 straight years.