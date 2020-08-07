(WAND) - A Clay County judge has ordered Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to appear in court next week and explain why he should not be held in contempt of court.
An Indirect Civil Contempt Motion in the Darren Bailey lawsuit requested that Pritzker be put in the custody of the Clay County Jail if he refuses to rescind Executive Orders he made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The motion is based on the fact Pritzker has ignored previous orders by the Court and continues to issue Executive Orders related to COVID-19.
“This isn’t about some political battle between me and the Governor, it’s about the law,” said Bailey (R-Xenia). “The Governor should respect and follow state law, and a court that ruled in accordance with that law.”
Bailey filed a petition seeking a civil contempt order Aug. 5.
The filing accuses Pritzker of violating the court ruling by imposing new Executive Orders, two on July 24, 2020 and one on July 27, 2020.
On July 2, Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled Pritzker overstepped his authority in issuing emergency executive orders subsequent to April 08, 2020.
The petition asks the Court to order the Governor to rescind his July 24 and July 27 COVID-related Executive Orders or that he be held in the Clay County Jail until he complies.
Pritzker has now been ordered to appear in court on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. to show why he should not be held in indirect civil contempt.
The filing warns Pritzker failure to appear may result in his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.