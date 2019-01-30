URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A photo lineup will be allowed to be used as evidence in the trial of Brendt Christensen, the man accused of kidnapping and killing UI scholar Yingying Zhang.
Christensen's attorneys had filed a motion to suppress testimony and evidence from a photo linewup that was shown to a woman who was approached by a man on June 9, 2017. That was the same day Zhang disappeared. She was last seen getting into Christensen's car.
Zhang's body has never been found, but she is presumed dead.
Christensen was arrested June 30, 2017.
He faces the death penalty if convicted.
His trial is set to start in April, but his attorneys hope to get it pushed back.
The News Gazette reported Emily Hogan, who was a doctoral student at the time, testified Jan. 18 about the lineup. She said she had a physical reaction to Christensen's face in the photo lineup.
Christensen's attorneys argued the lineup was done improperly and was suggestive.
The judge ruled against them.
He said the photo lineup evidence could help prove whether Christensen lied to the FBI about where he was the day Zhang disappeared.
He initially told agents he was home sleeping and playing video games.
Later, he said he had picked up a girl who could only speak broken English and dropped her off in a residential area after she became scared.