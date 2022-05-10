(WAND) - As Justice Rita B. Garman has announced her retirement from the Illinois Supreme Court, her replacement will become the first black woman to serve in the role.
Garman's retirement is effective July 7, 2022.
Justice Garman, 78, has served on the Supreme Court since 2001. She is the longest serving judge in the state.
She served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court from 2013 to 2016.
The Supreme Court has constitutional authority to fill interim judicial vacancies and has appointed Fourth District Appellate Justice Lisa Holder White, to fill Justice Garman’s seat.
“Rita has been my close friend, mentor, and role model since I joined the bench in 2006. I have so much gratitude for her service to the Illinois judiciary,” Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said. “No words can describe her loss. However, she has provided hope for the future by nominating for her replacement a wonderful woman who will be able to step right into her shoes. It is a pleasure to welcome Justice Holder White to the Court.”
Justice Holder White, whose term is effective July 8, 2022, through December 2, 2024, will be the first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court. “Being appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court is the honor of a lifetime. I am humbled by the confidence Justice Rita B. Garman and the entire Court have placed in me,” Justice Holder White said. “My service to the judiciary for the past 21 years has helped prepare me for this historic moment. I look forward to the privilege of resolving matters my fellow citizens bring before the Court.”
