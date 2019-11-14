URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced by a judge after bringing a loaded gun to school.
The Champaign teen plead guilty to unlawful use of a weapon. The judge said to the teen during sentencing, “This is not a game.”
The teen brought a fully loaded gun to Centennial High School. Police went to the school to talk to him about a retail left when they found the gun loaded in his backpack.
The judge also said the teen needed to make a conscious decision to change or he would “land in prison or be killed.”
The sentence will be up to the decision of the DOJJ officials. He could released in a few months, but can’t be held beyond his 21 birthday.