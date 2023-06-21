WASHINGTON (WAND) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing looking into protecting the civil rights of LBGTQ+ Americans.
It comes as large numbers of bills are pending targeting gay and transgender youth in state legislatures across the country. One estimate is there are 525 pieces of legislation filed in 41 states.
“Today, transgender youth are among the most at risk for homelessness, depression and death by suicide,” stated Sen. Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.
Republicans on the committee focused on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.
