DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Julie Moore Wolfe won another term as Decatur's mayor in the 2019 consolidated election.
The Macon County election page shows Wolfe had 48.59 percent of the total votes (4,129 votes) with all 59 precincts reporting. Challenger David Horn had 35.07 percent of the votes (2,980 votes). Third-place finisher Jacob Jenkins finished with 16.34 percent of votes (1,388 votes).
Wolfe first became mayor in 2015 after Mike McElroy unexpectedly died. Former city manager Tim Gleason wanted an internal person to take over at that time. She was re-elected to a first full term in the 2017 election.
Outside of her duties as mayor, Wolfe is an executive at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. She took that job in mid-2018 after serving as one of the top leaders at Decatur Memorial Hospital.