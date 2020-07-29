DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers in Macon County have canceled the Jumpstart Back to School Clinic, which was scheduled for Aug. 1.
The Macon County Health Department, Crossing Healthcare and First Christian Church made this decision. The choice was due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, along with "the imperative need to implement all precautionary measures possible to protect the families we serve and our healthcare staff", a press release said.
Macon County saw 62 new cases over the weekend of July 25-26.
Parents are asked to contact the Macon County Health Department to schedule required vaccinations for the school year by calling (217)423-6988. Crossing Healthcare can be reached to schedule physicals and/or vaccinations by calling (217)877-9117.
"We appreciate the community’s understanding and we will work diligently with local families to ensure the students will receive high quality school physicals and healthcare in a timely and appropriate manner," the release said.
