Juneteenth Banquet Decatur 2019

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois Museum will celebrate Juneteenth in its annual Banquet Friday June 14th.
The Guest Speaker is Dr. Rolando Herts of Delta State University, Cleveland, Mississippi.
A silent auction will be held starting at 5:30 with the Freedom Day Gala starting at 6:30 p.m.
The event will take place at the Grand Palace at 3253 North Brush College Road.
Tickets are $50 dollars for non-members, $35 for members and $25 for students.
Head to the Promise Land: The Great Migration exhibit will be Saturday June15th from 1-3 p.m. at the Museum at 235 West Eldorado Street.
Contact the Museum for tickets and more information at 217-429-7458.