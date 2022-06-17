CENTRAL IL. (WAND)- Several Juneteenth celebrations are taking place over the upcoming weekend.
A list of Juneteenth celebrations and details are listed below:
DECATUR:
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater celebrates Juenteenth with an evening full of education, fellowship and performances to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.
The event is free to attend and will feature live music, spoken word, dance teams, Gospel choirs, Decatur Elite Energy and will be hosted by Terrence "TAT" Taylor and Jey Owens.
The 2022 Juneteenth Celebration logo will be unveiled as a grand prize winner is announced after a contest hosted by the Boys & Girls Club to create the logo for next year.
Tentative schedule of performances:
- 4:30 p.m. – Gates open (Reggae music playing by Scott Mast)
- 5 p.m. – Welcome/Intros
- 5:05 p.m. – Dr. Hawkins Juneteenth presentation
- 5:20 pm – Decatur Elite Energy performs
- 5:40 pm – Aliyah Houston recitation
- 5:45 pm – Unveil logo contest winner & Essay Winner reading from Boys & Girls Club
- 5:55 pm – Restoration Church Choir Performance
- 6:10 pm – Youth With a Positive Direction Dance Team
- 6:20 pm - LaPorshia Graves recitation
- 6:25 pm – Love Fellowship Choir Sing
- 7 pm – TaQsem & Zuh-Cari performance
- 7:30 – BAAAD Boys Band
The African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum will be hosting a Juneteenth National Freedom Day Celebration Fundraiser.
The event will take place in Downtown Central Park in Decatur on Saturday, June 18.
The event will start with a march at 10:40 a.m. followed by the main program of speakers and entertainers beginning at 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information and a full schedule lineup click here.
SPRINGFIELD:
Springfield has their Juenteenth celebration already underway, with four full days of events.
WAND's Sierra Rucker shares more on the Springfield event, click here for the full story.
CHAMPAIGN:
The Champaign Public Library and the Champaign Park District will host a Juenteenth celebration on Saturday at Douglas Park.
Dis n Dat Barbecue will take place in Rantoul and more celebratory events will be held at Crestview Park in Urbana.
WAND's Daja Clayton shares more details on the Champaign events, click here for the full story.
