CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday was an important day for many African-Americans as they celebrated Juneteenth.
It's a day where they celebrated the end of slavery. It evolved into a focus on education as a form of new freedom. Each year is a reminder of the progress that's been made and well as the continuing strength and resilience due to the ongoing racism that still exists today.
This year, the actual day did not have many celebrations in Champaign-Urbana, but church leaders and council members say that is reason enough to educate the public on the importance of this day. Courtney Caruthers is a minister at Church of Christ and says though they've come a long way, they also haven't. He says he has seen other cultures being celebrated for their freedom, but Juneteenth seems to be one of the forgotten ones.
To him, it's important to celebrate this part in history. City mouncil member and president of the Black Chamber of Commerce, William Kyles II, says leaders are trying to put efforts in place. Just last weekend, Champaign's Park District held an event to commemorate Juneteenth and bring people together.
"We need to continue to work together as a community," Kyles said. "We see more and more people coming together. It's important to recognize the present and the future of where we are going--you can't ignore it. There are programs out there and there are barriers, but we can overcome those. We are our brothers' keepers and sisters' keepers. It's important to highlight when people found out two years later that they were free."
One way the Church of Christ is helping educate the youth about important historical days is through programs like STEP and regular church meetings.