DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Art students with Johns Hill Magnet School took their work outside on Monday.
Students and artists volunteered to paint an external community mural at the southeast corner of E. Wood and Maffit Streets in Decatur.
Johns Hill art teacher Kathy Balamos Ganley, said kids are creating a "kaleidoscope of earth," she said it's an organic painting with a pop art style.
As a fine arts integrated magnet school, Johns Hill jumped at the chance to create and help in this revitalization.
Kathy said the project will allow kids to have creative expression, learn about public art and be a part of an exciting project.
"We had a cool opportunity today to come out and do a community mural with the owner of this property, who's doing a lot of renovations and this property back to a better plan than it's been," said Kathy.
Property Owner Dennis Lyles hopes the project exhibits color, life and a lively spirit in the community.
"This project is important because Miracle Valley stands for hope, a beacon of hope in the community," said Lyles.
Artists included in the project are listed below:
- Grace Baine
- Dylan Briscoe
- Brenna Scholten
- Bella Karunas
- Morgan Potter
- Ella Redden
- Rose Creighton
- Trinity Delgado
- Ella Wilkinson
- Elizabeth Griffy
- Henry Reising
- Brianna Philips
- Cassie Shaffer
- Ceriah Hill
- Sydney Walker
- Isabella Knuffman
- Mark Uy
- Jade Flournoy
- GiAnna Muex
- Kathy Balamos Ganley
- Eric Weatherford