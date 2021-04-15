MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Coles County jury found a man who was accused of beating someone who was found fondling himself in front of his small children not guilty.
Jesse Baird, 29, faced an aggravated battery charged for the alleged attack, which happened in 2020. Baird was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020, in the 1800 block of S. 9th St.
Baird was accused of severely beating a 52-year-old Gary, Ind., man with a lamp post and his hands and feet, leaving him in critical condition. Police said Baird had admitted to beating the person after finding them fondling himself in front of Baird's children.
Authorities said this happened in a bedroom of the Sunrise Apartments complex.
They jury deliberated for about an hour and 15 minutes on Wednesday afternoon before returning a verdict of acquittal.
