URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign County jury convicted a Chicago man Thursday for sexually assaulting a preteen girl in 2017.
After five hours of deliberations, the jury found 27-year-old Samuel Sauls guilty of one predatory criminal sexual assault of a child charge. The crime happened in August of 2017.
The News-Gazette reports at that time, two girls were staying in his care at a North Neil Street home in Champaign overnight at least once. One night, the victim woke up to find Sauls’ sex organ in her hand.
The mother took the victim to a pediatrician to be examined in June 2018. That’s when the sexual assault accusations came to light.
Sauls was accused of sexually assaulting the second child who was staying with him, but the jury acquitted him of that charge. For the sexual assault crime he committed, he will be sentenced on Sept. 18.