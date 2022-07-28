EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- On Thursday an Effingham County Jury found a 66-year-old man guilty on eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child.
According to police, Martin D. Hubbard, 66, of Effingham was initiated in late August after a report was made to Effingham City Police of a sexual assault which occurred at an in-home daycare in the 1000th block of Grove Place.
After further investigation multiple juveniles were identified, all under 5 years of age, as victims.
Each count of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child faces a mandatory sentence of 6 – 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
If the Defendant were to be convicted of counts involving two different people, he would be subject to a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.
According to police, after completing the initial investigation, Detectives presented the case to Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler for consideration of prosecution. Bench warrants for the charges were sought, issued, and Hubbard was subsequently arrested.
According to court records, Hubbard will be sentenced in September.
