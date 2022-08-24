DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A former volunteer worker at a Decatur church was found guilty on four counts of sexual abuse charges on Wednesday.
A jury convicted Brandon Tovar, a former volunteer children's worker at Heartland Community Church, who pleaded not guilty back in March of 2021.
According to police, a child alerted their mother to Tovar sleeping alone and cuddling with her friend, who was under 13 years old. The child found sexual messages between Tovar and the victim that happened on Snapchat, according to a sworn statement.
Police received copies of the messages and an apology Tovar had sent to the mother after the Snapchat conversation was reported.
Tovar told police the church pastor had confronted him on accusations that he held hands with a minor, texted a female under 16 years old and took pictures of boys in their underwear at the church.
Tovar is set to have his sentencing hearing on 10/27/2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.