URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been found unfit to stand trial for charges of sexually molesting a child more than 30 years ago.
A jury took about 25 minutes to find 61-year-old Glenn C. Jones unfit for trial on Tuesday. The News-Gazette reports, Jones decided to have a jury decide if he understood the criminal proceedings against him.
The jury found the he could not meet both prongs of the fitness standard. It is rare for a jury to decided a client's fitness.
Jones was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2018. He was also charged with stalking in a separate case. Jones believes the charges were filed in retaliation for a civil suit he filed in 2018.
Investigators claim Jones molested a boy, who is now an adult, between Aug. 1988 and May 1989. The News-Gazette reports Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz learned about it while investigating the possible sexual assault of a woman during her childhood.
Prior to his charges he filed two civil lawsuits against the village of Pesotum, Champaign County Sheriff's Office and State's Attorney Julia Rietz.
“I was a Cub Scout leader and discovered that in the Catholic Church, some members were being molested,” Jones said of the impetus for the suits.
“The county, village and state put asbestos in a building I bought,” he added.
After nothing came of the first lawsuit Jones filed a second lawsuit as a tactic.
Jones told the jury that “they came to my property and threw beer cans on my property,” he said of the village. “That’s intimidation. That’s why I increased” the amount of damages sought.
Jones also told the jury that Rietz showed up to his house on Halloween dressed as a clown with a member of the village board.
When Jones was asked why he was criminally charged he said, “I’m not sure. I’m struggling with that. I did not commit these crimes. I did put up lights ... to know who was in my yard.”