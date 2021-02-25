SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Springfield has been found guilty on all charges.
A jury found Derrick D. Hayes guilty on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Hayes shot and killed Sheena Malone on May 30, 2017. Malone was not the intended target in the shooting.
Malone was 23 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her child was delivered in an emergency C-section and remained in the NICU following the shooting.
A statement from Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright after the jury's verdict said the following:
"We are pleased with the jury's verdict and that Sheena Malone's family received some measure of justice today. I thank the men and women of the Springfield Police Department for their diligent and professional investigation. This case is a tragic example of the deadly consequences of senseless gun violence."
Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16.
