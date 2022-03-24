MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - It took less than 3 hours for a jury to find Paul Folks guilty of murdering a 22-year-old Decatur woman in June 2020.
Paul Folks, 43, showed no emotion as a Macon County judge read the verdict. On Thursday, a jury found Folks guilty of opening fire on a crowd of people under the Garfield Bridge in June 2020. As the crowd ran, Folks fired his weapon. One of the bullets hit Shemilah Sanders, 22, in the back of the neck and killed her.
Day 1 of Paul Folks murder trial
Sanders' sisters took the stand earlier in the week to testify from the night of the shooting. One of the sisters told jurors she was certain the man who killed her sister was Folks.
Day 2 of Paul Folks murder trial
Sanders' family was in the courtroom when the judge read the guilty verdict. Tears streamed down their faces. Shemual Sanders, Shemilah's father, said they are happy with the verdict, but nothing will bring his daughter back.
"We feel joy that the verdict came out. We got justice, but it doesn't bring her back," he said.
After her death, Shemuel created the Shemilah Outreach Center. The purpose of the program is to work with Decatur youth to give them work and program opportunities to keep them off the streets. Shemuel told WAND News, he uses his experience to mentor the kids.
"I tell the youth, your actions and the things you do have consequences."
Folks will be sentenced on May 4 at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.