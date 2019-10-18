DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A jury found a woman guilty of first degree murder after a three day jury trial.
Shelley Murphy was found guilty on Thursday afternoon.
Shelley beat her wife death at their home in the 500 block of Vance Lane in July 2018.
Officers said there was a physical altercation between the victim, 61-year-old Daye Lynn Murphy, and her wife, Shelley several days earlier on July 22.
Prosecutors say Shelley beat Daye unconscious and caused her to suffer a subdural hematoma. Daye was left lying on the floor of the trailer home until Shelley's sister called 911 on July 25.
When officers responded they found Daye unresponsive and not breathing.
Shelley faces 20-100 years in prison. She is set to be sentenced on Dec. 6.