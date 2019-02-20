DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A coroner's jury has ruled the deaths of two people found in a Decatur auto body shop to be accidental.
34-year-old Beau Ford and 30-year-old Jacinda Jiles were found dead in the back room of the shop on West Eldorado St. in January.
>>Investigation underway after 2 found dead at Decatur mechanics shop
No drugs were found, just paraphernalia.
Autopsies found heroin and fentanyl in the victims' systems.
The report states it is unknown how the victims ingested the drugs.
>>Mom shares story of daughter found dead in Decatur shop
Witnesses told police the shop was known for having people stay there and for drugs being used there.
Families of the victims have said both were known to have a history of using drugs.
A fire was reported at the same auto body shop where the bodies were found in February.
>>Fire reported at shop where bodies found in January