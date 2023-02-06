DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway.
The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court.
In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a report of someone being shot. They arrived and found the suspect, Gehrken, on the scene with three other people, according to a sworn affidavit obtained by WAND News.
The victim, 51-year-old Kevin M. Cooper, was found lying on his back about 10 feet from the front side of an excavator. Authorities said they found multiple spent shell casings next to the victim, and a gun was recovered from the scene.
Gehrken had claimed the shooting happened because Cooper, who came to the address of the shooting to return equipment, had tried to pull him off an excavator.
Gehrken and Cooper had been involved in a feud related to finances for several weeks, authorities said.
The suspect has a 1999 conviction on his record in Macon County and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, the affidavit said.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.