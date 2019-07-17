PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A jury will begin deliberating whether convicted killer Brendt Christensen should receive the death penalty.
Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday morning at 9.
This comes after testimony from family of victim Yingying Zhang, Christensen, and others.
Christensen was convicted of kidnapping and killing visiting UI Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
If the jurors do not unanimously agree on the death penalty, he will go to prison for life.
The same jurors took about an hour and a half to convict him at trial.
Zhang's body was never found, and Christensen has not said what he did with the body.
WAND News will be in Peoria with coverage throughout the day.