Jury trial starts for former 'Family Feud' contestant charged with killing his estranged wife

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/WAND) - The jury trial is underway for Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man who is charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife.
Timothy’s estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead in her Kentucky Road home in Quincy on February 23 with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police searched Timothy Bliefnick’s home on Hampshire Street on March 1 as part of the investigation.
Bliefnick was arrested at 8:24 a.m. on March 13 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion.
In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on the game show, “Family Feud."
One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “Not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.” Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer.
Timothy's jury trial started at 9 a.m. Tuesday in an Adams County courtroom.
On Monday, it took almost a full 9 hours to select the 12 jurors and 4 alternates for the trial.
The witness list consists of more than 120 names, 30 of which are affiliated with Quincy Police Department. Less than five are affiliated with Adams County Ambulance. More than ten are affiliated with the Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Another 98 or so miscellaneous names fill out the list.
During the prosecution's opening statement, they said, "Rebecca Bliefnick was home alone. Her children were supposed to be at their father's house. She heard the window of an upstairs bedroom break. She sped to her bedroom. The door was broke open. She tried to dial 911."
They said she ran into the bathroom, heard a gunshot and fell to the ground.
Prosecutors said Rebecca was shot 14 times.
They said when Timothy fled the scene, eight shell casings were left around Rebecca's body. They said investigators found pieces of an Aldi shopping bag left behind that they said Timohty had used to try and make a homemade silencer. They said Rebecca's DNA was found on the Aldi bag.
Prosecutors said Timothy searched "average QPD response times" on his laptop in the days leading up to Rebecca's death.
They also said the only time his fitness band was not reporting data entries was when he allegedly broke into Rebecca's home.
Timothy's defense attorney Casey Schnack said in her opening statement, that investigators took six pairs of Timothy's shoes to see if they matched a footprint on the carpet by the window that was broken into at Rebecca's house.
She said results from a crowbar found at Timothy's house were inconclusive by the Illinois State Crime Lab. "Utilize your common sense," she told jurors.
The prosecution says Rebecca was seeing a man and his truck was parked at her home one night. They said Timothy's laptop showed license plate searches identical to the one on that truck.
When prosecutors called Rebecca's father, Bill Postle, to the stand, he said he got a text from Timothy the day Rebecca was found dead, asking if Rebecca was picking up the kids from school, because she had not responded to him.
Rebecca's next-door neighbor took the stand and said Postle came to her house after finding Rebecca's body and used her phone to call 911, because he had forgotten his phone at home.
The neighbor said Timothy acted surprised when he learned about Rebecca's death.
Rebecca's significant other at the time of her death took the stand after an afternoon recess. He said Feb. 21 was the last time he saw Rebecca. He said he gave her a kiss on the forehead, tucked her into bed, and left.
Rebecca was physically impaired from a medical procedure she had just days before her death. Feb. 23 would have been the first day she would have been medically cleared to drive again.
The prosecution said Rebecca's significant other texted her the morning of her death. Her sister Facebook messaged him to tell him she had died.
He was questioned by Quincy Police. He agreed to a gunshot residue test, a DNA swab and a phone search. He said he does own a handgun.
No media outlets are allowed to broadcast or stream the trial live. However, WGEM News has a reporter in the courtroom and are Tweeting live.
If found guilty, Bliefnick could face up to life in prison.
