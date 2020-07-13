MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The jury trial for the man accused of contributing to the death of 2-year-old Ta'naja Barnes started on Monday.
Jury selection for the case began Monday morning at the Macon County Courthouse. Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith said in the beginning of jury selection that Monday's trial was the first jury trial in 5 months for Macon County.
Anthony Myers, the man on trial, is accused of contributing to the death of 2-year-old Ta'naja Barnes.
The girl's mother, Twanka Davis, is serving a 20 year sentence in Logan Correctional Center after pleading guilty to the murder.
Davis's live-in boyfriend, Anthony Myers, who was not Ta'naja's biological father, is on trial for the child's death.
Ta'naja was found February 11, 2019, unresponsive, filthy, and with a body temperature too low to measure.
Emergency workers responded to the 1800 block of East North St. and found the toddler wrapped in a soiled blanket, smelling of urine.
An autopsy showed physical neglect, malnourishment, dehydration, and cold exposure. She weighed 21 pounds.
The temperature inside the home was 45 degrees. Davis told police the furnace worked, but she did not always run it.
The child previously had a heater in her room, but Davis said she moved it to her room, because the heater she had broke.
Police found rotten garbage, a strong smell of urine, a rodent and insect infestation, and no working plumbing in the home.
Ta'naja's room had only a toddler bed with no sheets or blankets, empty bottles, and debris that had been chewed by rodents and feces.
Davis said she did give the child food, but did not control whether she ate it.
Judge Griffith said on Monday that there are over 30 people on the witness list. One of those is the child's mother, Twanka Davis.
