SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Justice Joy V. Cunningham of the First District Appellate Court was sworn in as the newest member of the Illinois Supreme Court earlier today.
Justice Cunningham filled the seat left by Justice Anne M. Burke who retired after 16 years on the court.
Justice Cunningham received her Bachelor of Science from the City University of New York and earned her Juris Doctorate from the John Marshall Law School. Her legal career began in 1982 as an Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. Her first position at the bench was in the Cook County Circuit Court where she served as an Associate Judge.
As President of the Chicago Bar Association, Justice Cunningham made history as the first African American woman elected to the position. Her awards include the John Paul Stevens Award, the Earl Burrus Dickerson Award, the Mary Heftel Hooten Award, and the Torchbearer Award.
The swearing-in ceremony was live streamed and can be viewed here.
