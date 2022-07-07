(WAND) - Justice Lisa Holder White was sworn in as the first Black woman on the Illinois Supreme Court Thursday morning.
Holder White replaces Justice Rita Garman, Illinois' longest serving Supreme Court justice.
The appointment concludes on December 2, 2024, when the seat will be filled by the November 2024 General Election.
Holder White was the first Black judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit when she was sworn in in 2001. She also became the first Black justice in the Illinois Appellate Court, Fourth District in 2013.
She is a Macon County native. She will be moving her Decatur office to one in Springfield.
