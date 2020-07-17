(WAND) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday her liver cancer has returned and she is receiving chemotherapy.
Ginsburg, 87, said she has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.
She was hospitalized earlier this week with a possible infection.
She said her treatment has so far been successful in reducing lesions on hr liver. She will continue chemotherapy every two weeks.
Ginsburg was first diagnosed in February. She began chemotherapy in May.
Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the Supreme Court. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993.
She has been treated four times previously for cancer. She had a tumor on her pancreas last year. She was treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.
