WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPBN/WGTU) - In Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, he focused on the future the Court's precedents on same-sex marriage and contraception.
In a concurring opinion in the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Thomas said, “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
The Supreme Court's decision in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), ruled that the Constitution protects the ability of married couples to buy and use contraceptives without government restriction.
The Court decided in Lawrence v. Texas (2003), ruled that criminal punishments for those who commit "sodomy," are unconstitutional.
And the Court's decision in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), ruled that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples by the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause.
