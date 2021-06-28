DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds another headlining country singer to the 2021 concert line-up.
Justin Moore will be performing live Friday, Sept. 3.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 2 at 10:00 a.m. on the Devon Amphitheater website.
Topping the charts with several songs, Justin Moore proves that, through all the fame and success, he’s still just the same country boy he’s always been.
Moore has a new album coming out later this month, Straight Outta the Country, and before that, his latest hit album, ‘Late Nights and Longnecks,’ was released in 2019.
Moore is joined by an all-star band featuring GRAMMY and CMA Award-winning guitar icon Brent Mason ACM-winning pedal steel hero Paul Franklin among others.
Presented by Grandstand Concerts, this show is not included in the 2021 Devon season ticket package.
Season ticket holders can reserve their season tickets at additional cost by contacting Mike Wilcott at mwilcott@decparks.com by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021; otherwise, your reserve tickets will be forfeited and sold to the general public.
Ticket pricing is:
General Admission Pit - $65 (+ taxes and fees)
Reserved Seating - $65 (+ taxes and fees)
Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $65 (+ taxes and fees)
General Admission Terrace - $55 (+ taxes and fees)
General Admission Lawn - $40 (+ taxes and fees) Reserved Parking $5 (+ taxes and fees)
IDPH, CDC, and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.
