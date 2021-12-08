CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A juvenile is behind bars after police said he made a threat online against Glenwood High School.
At about 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham police were made aware of a threat of violence at the school, which was transmitted through a social media app. They began investigating and working with school officials.
A male juvenile was taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending through the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office.
There is no longer a credible threat to Glenwood, officials said.
"We want to remind the public that threats made toward our schools are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated," police said in a Facebook post. "While individuals may feel that these posts are anonymous, they in fact leave a digital footprint, and those found to be responsible will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
