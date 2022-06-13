MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A male juvenile from Charleston was arrested for unlawfully possessing a firearm.
According to Mattoon PD, the arrest occurred on Monday, June 13, at approximately 1:23 p.m. in the City of Charleston.
Police received a complaint on Sunday, June 12, about a juvenile brandishing a firearm on social media.
Authorities say threats were made from the suspect to another group of juveniles, and after receiving the complaint, detectives responded to the police department and began investigating the incident.
Upon further investigation, police discovered that the videos/pictures shared on social media were created several months ago, and the juvenile is no longer in possession of the firearm.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
