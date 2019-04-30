CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- A juvenile suspect is behind bars after a Charleston shooting, bringing the number of people in custody to three.
Mattoon police arrested the juvenile Tuesday in connection to the Sunday shooting of 20-year-old Trevor Pinkstaff at 24 W. Buchanan Ave. Investigators say Pinkstaff came home to find it being burglarized by an acquaintance. He was then shot.
Police questioned two people, 18-year-old Shannon M. Barnes and 19-year-old Alyssa A. Jenkins, and concluded the two helped the juvenile, who is the primary suspect.
Both have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting, but police did not say what those roles were.
Police say the juvenile was transferred to the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center.
Charleston Police thanked local agencies, along with the Mount Vernon, Illinois police for their help in the case.