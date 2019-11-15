SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A sexual assault investigation is underway at Jaycee Park where both the suspect and victim are 13 years old or younger.
WAND News spoke with Springfield Park District Police Captain Patrick Murphy who said the alleged assault happened the weekend of Nov.1.
The victim has been interviewed by police and a forensic investigator trained to handle younger victims.
Captain Murphy said they are working with Springfield Police to see if there is a possible connection between this assault and a recent battery of a child at Franklin Middle School.
Murphy also urged anyone with more information to come forward.
He said safety at the parks is a top priority. Springfield public parks close at 10:30 p.m. Bicycle trails close at dusk.
The suspect is not in juvenile custody.
No other information can be released at this time due to the age of the victim and suspect.