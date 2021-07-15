DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A juvenile victim was shot Thursday night in Decatur, police confirmed.
Officers said the victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds. There was no information after 9 p.m. about a suspect.
Police had responded Thursday night to a report of shots fired in the area of Charles Street and Hickory Street.
Details remain limited at this time. This is a developing story.
