DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Three people have been arrested after police say three men were found dead in Danville.
Two of those arrested were juveniles and the third was 18 years old.
Danville police found the bodies of Nathaniel N. Gentry, Anthony D. Jones and Cordell J. Reed on Thursday around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Elm Street.
Danville detectives spoke with witnesses and received several tips from the community that helped them identify the three people of interest.
The suspects were located by police and more evidence was found to connect them to the crime. The 18-year-old was identified as Cloanger T.M. Robinson Jr. of Danville and is facing charges of first degree murder.
The second suspect is a 16-year-old male and is facing first degree murder charges. The third is a 17-year-old male and faces aggravated robbery charges.
Autopsy results show the victims died as a result of stab wounds and blunt force trauma.
Danville police say other details about the case will not be released to the public until further analysis of the evidence is completed.