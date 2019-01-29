SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Minors accused of handling a gun before it was fired at other people are in custody.
Springfield police say they arrested two juveniles after responding to a report of shots fired at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. Police say they came to the 2000 block of East Jackson Street and discovered at least five people, including adults and minors, were involved in a disturbance at a nearby business.
Police say a male juvenile pulled out a gun and gave it to another minor, who then fired more than one gunshot at others. There were no injuries.
On the night of Jan. 25, officers arrested the minor accused of showing the handgun. He’s charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm with no firearm owner identification card (FOID). They arrested the minor charged with firing the gun on Monday night. He’s facing an aggravated discharge of a firearm count.
Both suspects are in custody at the juvenile detention center.
Police want anyone with information on this crime to call them at (217)788-8311. Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers can be reached to submit anonymous tips at (217)788-8427.