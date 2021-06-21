MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two minors accused of involvement in vandalizing a Mattoon park bathroom have been charged.
Mattoon police said they identified three juvenile suspects after they were dispatched at 8:40 a.m. Monday to Lytle Park and Pool.
Pictures from Lytle Park showed boxes and trash littering the floor of the bathroom. There also appeared to be a large rock sitting on top of a toilet.
Park officials did not give a timeline for reopening the bathroom.
Two of the suspects have been located, processed on a charge of criminal damage to property and released to a guardian.
All three juveniles will be petitioned and prosecuted in juvenile court.
