LEWISVILLE, Texas (WAND) – Police in Texas confiscated over $1.2 million worth of methamphetamine, thanks to a trusty K-9.
According to the Lewisville Police Department, K-9 officer Pat Robey and his K-9 partner Stryker were called to help another agency on an anonymous tip on Feb. 23. Officers say they got a tip about a suspicious tractor trailer.
Stryker’s free air sniff was positive for narcotics in the tractor trailer.
Officers found over 595 pounds of meth in a hidden compartment.
The drug bust was Stryker’s largest find and is one of the largest in the police department’s history.