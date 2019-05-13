DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Several K-9 officers were seen searching a Decatur neighborhood for a missing teen.
Dominic Walker’s father told WAND-TV his son, who has Asperger's syndrome, was watching Netflix when he went to sleep at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Dominic was gone when he woke up at about 8 a.m. According to the father, the back door of the West King Street home – which leads to a gated yard - was open at that time.
The teen is from Mattoon and was visiting family. He is 5-foot-5 and is likely wearing the glasses in the photo of him attached to this story. He was last seen with a red hooded sweatshirt and possibly blue shorts on.
Decatur Sgt. Chris Copeland says DPD reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children before two bloodhounds from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were sent down to assist in the search. WAND-TV observed Cook County law enforcement searching around the home and in the 1000 block of W. King St. for hours on Monday afternoon.
Police and K-9 units were no longer at the scene at 4 p.m. Monday.
Copeland says anyone with information about where Dominic might be should call Decatur police.