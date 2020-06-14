MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill (WAND) - Illinois State Police said a Trooper and their K-9 Officer are ok after a car sideswiped their vehicle parked along the interstate Friday evening.
In a Facebook post, ISP said a Trooper was going to pick up a tire tread along Interstate 55 near at Milepost 86 at 5:11 p.m. when the crash happened. K-9 Officer Bruin was in the back of the car, while the Trooper was retrieving the piece of tire.
In the post, the Trooper described hearing tires screeching behind him while he were dragging the tread off the road. When he turned around, he witnessed a car heading right towards his vehicle with K-9 Bruin in the back.
"You watch in horror as a passenger car is hurtling toward that vehicle containing your best friend. As you watch helplessly, the driver narrowly misses a collision with the rear of your squad, that could have forever changed your life, but still sideswipes the ride containing your buddy. Someone nearly turned your car into a tomb for man's best friend. Not only that, but the impact could have sent both vehicles spinning out of control directly at you," the post read.
ISP reports the Trooper's vehicle was parked on the shoulder with their hazard lights on. A passing driver sideswiped his squad car, causing minimal damage.
The driver was issued a Scott's Law Violation Citation. No one was hurt.
