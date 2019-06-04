TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Taylorville will get half a million dollars from the state to help cover costs from tornado damage.
$500,000 has been secured in funding in the budget to help the community rebuild, State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) announced.
“I made a promise to Mayor Barry and the people of Taylorville back in December after spending several days with him and first responders following the aftermath of the tornado that the state would do its part,” Manar said. “Today I am delivering on the promise.”
On December 1, 2018, an EF3 tornado tore through the town.
More than 500 buildings were damaged. 34 were destroyed and 66 received major damage. 26 people were injured.