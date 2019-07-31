CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A K9 officer helped authorities located an injured driver after a weekend crash.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash with injuries in the 7000 block of Basse Road in Loami. Deputies say a vehicle crashed and the driver fled on foot from the scene.
Officer Jacob Bouldin and K9 Dagz were called to assist deputies search the area for the driver, who was believed to have serious injuries from the crash.
K9 Dagz was able to locate the driver through a cornfield.
Other details about the crash were not immediately known.