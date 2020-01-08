CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Recovery from a broken leg is going well for K9 Officer Chewy, who was hurt during training.
A University of Illinois Police post on Facebook said Chewy returned to "light duty" with Officer Beckman, his human partner, on Tuesday night. They said Chewy remains on some restrictions as his leg muscles rebuild and his bone heals.
The training injury occurred in October 2019.
"Whether you are a K9 Officer or a human officer, the law enforcement profession can be physically taxing and sometimes leads to injury," the post said. "But it’s good to see when the members of our team are making progress and getting back to protecting the community."
Police gave recognition to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine for their help with taking care of Chewy. They said Dr. Mary Welle Strang with All Creatures Animal Hospital also provided assistance.
"Dr. Mary is a VetMed alumnus and has been working with Officer Beckman and all three of his K9 partners dating back many years, and she is doing a wonderful job getting him back on the street to be a resource for the community," police added.
They said Chewy is eager to return to work.