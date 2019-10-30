SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than $9,000 was raised for the Central Illinois Foodbank during the 14th Annual Corporate Food Fight Challenge.
18 businesses participated in the food, funds and friends drive.
$9,017 was raised by the businesses, along with 384 volunteer hours logged and 10,037 pounds of food donated.
The 2019 champion is Woodforest National Bank.
The following companies participated:
- BUNN
- Conn's Hospitality Group
- Express Employment Professionals
- Hickory Point Bank
- Illinois Association of School Boards
- Illinois Bankers Association
- Kerber, Eck & Braeckel LLP
- Marine Bank
- Nestlé
- O'Shea Builders
- SCHEELS
- Scooter's Lawn Care
- Security Bank
- SIU Center for Family Medicine
- Staff Carpet
- Sysco Central Illinois
- United Community Bank
- Woodforest National Bank
"The Corporate Food Fight Challenge is a great opportunity for us to welcome new friends from the local business community into the Foodbank and have them join us in the fight against hunger," said Ashley Earnest, public relations manager for Central Illinois Foodbank. "Between the food and funds donated during this challenge, we'll be able to help provide more than 62,000 meals for our neighbors."
The Nourishment Award, for the company that donated the most pounds, went to Sysco Central Illinois for donating 4,374 pounds of food.
The Chip-In Award, for the company that donated the most volunteer hours, went to Marine Bank for their employees volunteering 99 hours.
The Gravy Award, for company that donates the most funds, went to Woodforest National Bank for raising $3,800 for the Foodbank.