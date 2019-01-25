BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Check your lottery tickets! Someone in Beardstown just won a quarter of a million dollars!
A Lucky Day Lotto ticket for $250,000 was sold at a gas station in Beardstown.
The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Casey's General Store in the 1200 block of Grand Ave.
The winning numbers were 04-05-18-22-45.
The gas station gets a $2,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Whoever won is advised to keep the ticket in a safe place until they visit one of the five prize centers.