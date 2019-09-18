(WAND) – Yes, kale candy canes are now a thing.
The new flavor was announced by creator Archie McPhee ahead of the 2019 holiday season. The Seattle company also announced pizza and ham-flavored candy canes (or “Hamdy Canes”) in the same year.
Archie McPhee said the green-and-white-striped candy has a flavor that is “sweet, grassy… with a bit of a bitter note”.
“We do want to warn people that the green color of the candy cane might lead someone to believe that it has a minty flavor. We wouldn’t want anyone to be fooled into eating one accidentally,” said Archie McPhee Director of Awesome David Wahl in an interview with TODAY Food.
The canes will be sold at $6.50. That’s more than customers would have to pay for a bushel of kale.