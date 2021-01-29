kane brown

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Kane Brown will perform at the Illinois State Fair this year. 

He is set to perform Friday, August 13.

Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held. 

Kane Brown has been called “the future of country” (Billboard), one of the “31 People Changing the South” (Time) and “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” in 2018(Associated Press). Mixtape Vol. 1, the 5X AMA winner’s first multi-song project achieved the best country EP debut of 2020.

Brown's hits include “Heaven” and “What Ifs”.

Tickets for Kane Brown will go on sale January 30 at 10 a.m. on www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. 

Thursday, August 12: Staind with TBD

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $75

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Tier 3 - $48 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $38 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone -  $59   

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with TBD

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket. 

Friday, August 20: Kelsea Ballerini with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

The 2021 Illinois State Fair will run August 12 through 22, in Springfield. 

